Support packs initiative for Derry parents living in poverty with new-born babies

The people of Derry are being urged to support a new initiative for the city aimed at supporting parents living in poverty with new-born babies.

In a first for the city, Foyle Foodbank and the four SureStart projects have come together to provide over 500 parents of new-borns registered with SureStart to receive a Foyle Baby Bank pack containing essential items including baby wipes, nappies, hygiene and care products.

Commenting on the linitiative, Foyle Foodbank trustee and SureStart Edenballymore manager, Deirdre McDaid, said the Covid-19 crisis was having a 'devastating' impact on those families with young children who were living in poverty.

She added: “Parts of our city were already suffering from some of the highest rates of child poverty in these islands, and this support is now urgently needed by families and parents struggling to make ends meet.

“All the evidence suggests that life chances, mental health and educational development are significantly improved by alleviating poverty in children’s early years. the Foyle Baby Bank aims to bring relief to children when they most need it and hope to their parents who are struggling in very difficult circumstances.”

James McMenamin, manager of the Foyle Foodbank, said as financial pressures had increased for many people, it was 'inevitable' that more families in the locality would face impossible choices between keeping their homes warm, putting food on the table, and providing essential items for their children.

Baby packs are to be disributed to 500 parents living in poverty with new-born babies.

He added: “The Foyle Baby Bank will be a ray of light and support for these families, providing free essential products in the challenging times that lie ahead.”

In its first year, the Foyle Baby Bank aims to help at least 500 families, beginning with a summer campaign to supply hundreds of free bundles of baby products.

Packs will be distributed by SureStart teams. Foyle Foodbank can be contacted via Facebook, Instagram or by calling 02871 263699 or 07716129788.