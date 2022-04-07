Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 6th April, 2022

BRESLIN, Patrick - 3rd April, 2022 - (suddenly but peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth, loving bother of Eileen and Elizabeth (Lizzie), brother-in-law to John Dunne and a dear uncle to Carolann. Dearly missed by his many friends in Derry and Coleraine. Funeral leaving his sister Eileen's home 110 Brookdale Park, on Friday, 8th April at 9.20am to St. Mary's Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him. May the Divine Mercy pray for him.

HEGARTY, William (Willie) - 6th April 2022 - beloved husband of Molly, 14 Dunwood Park, loving father of Nuala, Dermot, Kieran, Fergal, Bronagh, Tara and Conor, father-in-law of Kevin, Mary, Rachel, Clare, Cormac and Ciaran, a devoted grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of Cathal and the late Jim, Kathleen and Phylis. Funeral from his home on Friday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Waterside. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am. The Mass can be viewed live via the Waterside parish webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE or Parkinson’s Society. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

LOUDEN (nee Crockett), Margaret Ann - 5th April 2022 - (peacefully) in Altnagelvin Hospital after a short illness courageously borne, late of The Woodlands Culmore. Dearly beloved wife of John. Devoted and much loved mum of Julie and Joy and Joy’s partner Richard. Darling granny of Sophia and Emily. Dearest sister of Rachael, Georgina and Roberta. Private funeral service in Adair & Neely Funeral Home on Friday, 8th April followed by burial in Culmore Parish Church at 3.15pm. Friends and family welcome to attend burial. House Strictly private, Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke Association, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast BT2 7HB. Deeply regretted by her Loving family Circle.

LOUGHREY, Daniel (Danny) - 4th April 2022 - (suddenly) at his home 14 Glenbrook Terrace, beloved son of the late Patrick and Margaret, dear brother of the late Patsy, loving partner of the late Dorothy (Dolly), dear uncle of Pauric and Philomena. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his friends, neighbours and the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.20am to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

MONTGOMERY, Margaret (Gretta) - 5th April 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Rushall Nursing Home, Limavady. Much loved wife of the Late Jack, Loving Mother of Jennifer, Gillian, Anne and Lynne. Dear mother in law of Colin, Walker, George, Gerry. Devoted grandmother of Katie, Siobhan, Caitlin, Sarah, Ruth, Jack, Hannah and the late Jonathan. Also her five great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 2.00pm in Browns Funeral Home, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est. Aghanloo Road Limavady BT49 0HE, followed by burial in First Limavady Presbyterian Church. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McLAUGHLIN, Frank - 4th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Celine, formerly of Grovemount House, Daly’s Brae, Waterside, loving father of Frank, Josephine, Patricia, Pascal, Grainne, Aidan and the late Declan, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of the late Molly and Pat. His remains are reposing at his daughter's home, 31 Rosswater, Limavady Road, Derry, BT47 6YR and everyone is welcome to pay their respects. Funeral from there on Thursday at 11.25am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Age Concern Derry, Malvern House 20-24 Chapel Road, Derry BT47 2AN. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O’KANE, Joseph (Joe) (Magherafelt) - 5th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, late of 14 Greenvale Park, Magherafelt, dearly beloved husband of Zena, much loved father of Christopher, Frankie, Tony, Peter and the late Zena Marie and baby John, cherished father-in-law of Debbie, Von, Louise and Cath, and loving granda of Jordanne, Benjamin, Erin, Donna, Barry, Francessa, Brogan, Lauren, Ryan, Rory, Amie, Andrew, Shannon, Molly, Evan, Tommy and Grace, also a dear great-grandfather and dearest brother of John and Frank and the late Patsy, Bridget, Sarah, Annie, James and Henry. Funeral from his home on Friday at 11.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Lavey, at 12noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart & Stroke payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by his family and the entire family circle.

WALLIS (nee McCartney), Margaret Rose - 2nd March 2022 - formerly of 28 Lecky Road, who died at her home in Chesapeake, Virginia, beloved wife of the late Johnny and mother of James, Elizabeth, Deirdre, Liam and Patricia, sister of the late Liam, Mary Wallis and Sadie Wray, much loved grandmother, great grandmother and aunt, dear mother -in-law and sister -in-law. Requiem Mass will be held in St Columba's Church, Long Tower, on Monday, 11th April at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed via the Church's web cam. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for her.