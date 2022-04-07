Man and woman returned for trial on drug supply charges

A man and a woman have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.

The pair, who were granted anonymity due to the nature of the charges they face, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today.

The woman faced five charges of possessing class C drugs with intent to supply on dates between February 20 and 23 last year, possessing Pregablin on dates between January 1 and February 22 last year, possessing drugs on similar dates and offering to supply cannabis to another on July 23.

The male faced three charges of possessing class drugs with intent to supply on dates between February 20 and February 23 last year and possessing drugs on similar dates.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Neither party said they wished to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

Both were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on May 5 and released on bail.