Derry arson attack - renewed appeal

Police in Derry investigating an arson attack in the Waterside area of the city last month have renewed their appeal for information.

Two vehicles were set on fire in Lincoln Courts at around 10:20pm on Sunday, 13th March.

Both vehicles were left completely gutted as a result of the incident.

Appealing for information, PSNI Sergeant Garth Bennett said: "We have made a number of enquiries in relation to this incident to establish what occurred, who was involved and a motive, and today we are renewing our appeal.

“If you were in the area between 10:20pm and 10:25pm and saw any suspicious activity, including vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner, call us.

"In particular, we want to hear from anyone who saw two men running out of Lincoln Courts towards Woodburn Park. These males are reported to have worn dark-coloured clothing. Anyone who can assist our investigation is asked to call us on."

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1839 of 13/03/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/