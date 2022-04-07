Search

07 Apr 2022

Derry arson attack - renewed appeal

Two vehicles destroyed in Waterside area of the city

PSNI

Reporter:

staff reporter

07 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Police in Derry investigating an arson attack in the Waterside area of the city last month have renewed their appeal for information.

Two vehicles were set on fire in Lincoln Courts at around 10:20pm on Sunday, 13th March.

Both vehicles were left completely gutted as a result of the incident. 

Appealing for information, PSNI Sergeant Garth Bennett said: "We have made a number of enquiries in relation to this incident to establish what occurred, who was involved and a motive, and today we are renewing our appeal.

Man and woman returned for trial on drug supply charges

Duo released on bail to appear at Derry Crown Court

“If you were in the area between 10:20pm and 10:25pm and saw any suspicious activity, including vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner, call us.

"In particular, we want to hear from anyone who saw two men running out of Lincoln Courts towards Woodburn Park. These males are reported to have worn dark-coloured clothing. Anyone who can assist our investigation is asked to call us on."

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1839 of 13/03/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media