No buses to run in Derry during one week strike

Derry is to be left without a public bus service at the end of this month after members of the Unite and GMB bus driver trade unions voted to take industrial action over a pay offer from Translink.

The strike action will see all Ulsterbus and Metro bus services withdrawn for one week from Monday 25 April.

Unions are calling for a six per cent pay rise for bus workers but claim Translink bosses have refused to budge from their offer of three per cent.

The unions say around 85% of their members voted in support of taking strike action.

Translink has said it was 'disappointed' by the decision.

As well as no buses operating across the city, no services, including the 212 to Belfast, will be available.

Buses will also nnot be available to take children to school.