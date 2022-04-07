Derry to light up blue for World Parkinson's Day 

Derry and Strabane City Council is set to light up blue for World Parkinson's Day on Monday April 11.

The buildings set to illuminate in blue to show support and raise awareness include the Guildhall Clock, Strand Road Council buildings and the Playhouse Theatre.

Parkinson's is a progressive neurological condition and causes problems in the brain and gets worse over time.

The main symptoms of the disease are shaking, slow movements and stiffness.

Treatments for Parkinson's disease include therapies to help with movement problems, medicines and sometimes brain surgery.

Parkinson's disease is caused by a loss of nerve cells in part of the brain. It’s not yet clear exactly why this happens.

Around 145,000 people live with Parkinson’s in the UK with just over 3800 living with the condition in Northern Ireland.

Parkinson's is also the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

Chairman of the Parkinson's Foyle Branch, Leslie Hill, is grateful for the Council's support and wants to raise awareness or the condition.

Leslie was sadly diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in April 2016.



Leslie’s first symptoms were shown in his handwriting when it was still neat but very small.

Then, in January 2016, the 51-year-old, was getting ready to go to the dentist when his left hand would not move to brush his teeth.

Leslie said: “After several attempts to brush my teeth, I realised something wasn't right. I contacted my GP and was sent to the hospital to do tests.

“I was kept in for five days and had numerous tests. It was then that I was diagnosed. My whole life came to a halt.

“Shortly after, I became a member of Parkinson's Foyle branch. I really enjoyed and appreciated the support that I got.

“I helped to organise events and helped with fundraising. I was a committee member within six months and then I was asked to become Chairman.

“It is and was such an honour, I was very pleased to be voted in. We have approximately 70 members and we are all one big family.

“I have been acting Chairman since September 2017 and officially since March 2018. During my time as Chairman, we have given approximately five to six thousand pounds every year to Parkinson’s research.”

Leslie Hill was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2016 and became Chairman of Parkinson's Foyle Branch in 2017

Parkinson’s Foyle Branch is a self-funded charity and they depend on the generosity of members of the public to keep the branch going.

Their mission is ‘Together we will find a cure, and improve life for everybody affected by Parkinson’s.’

Leslie continued: “We’re close to major breakthroughs. Funding the right research into the most promising treatments, we get closer to a cure every day.

“Until then, we're here for everyone affected by Parkinson’s. Fighting for fair treatment and better services. Making everyone see its real impact.

“People with Parkinson’s, scientists and supporters, fundraisers and families, carers and clinicians, all working side by side.

“We are impatient for change, we’re taking a stand, speaking out, chipping in, and playing our part.

“I cannot thank the members of the public enough as they have been tremendous. We also organise events with the money we receive to help Parkinson’s patients.

“I want to speak about and raise awareness for Parkinson’s because you don’t see a lot about it on the news and not many people know about this illness but together, we will beat Parkinson’s.

"The Council and city's support on such an important day is much appreciated.”

You can find more information about Parkinson's Foyle Branch, the support available and fundraising opportunities via: https://localsupport.parkinsons.org.uk/provider/foyle-branch