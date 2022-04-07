Derry salon crowned best hair extension salon in the UK

Nikita Hair Extensions in Derry has been crowned the winner of the best hair extension salon at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022.

The salon, based on Derry's Carlisle Road, came out on top after being shortlisted from thousands of applicants.

Due to the amount of nominees, the awards were held virtually and salon owner, Nikita Doherty, initially did not watch the awards assuming she would not win out of so many salons across the UK.

"Out of the whole of the UK, it is madness," Nikita said, "We won the best hair extension salon at the Northern Ireland awards but then to go on and win out of the whole of the UK, it is unbelievable.

"I was completely oblivious. I got a text saying I had won and I thought they were joking, I didn't believe them at all. I was texting back thinking they were winding me up.

"I was just so happy to reach the top 50 and be a finalist, I didn't think we stood a chance because the competition was so big. I didn't think we would win the whole thing."

Nikita and her salon were shortlisted to the top 50 and then the top 10 before taking home the number one spot.

Nikita on the cover of Local Women last month

A panel of judges, made up by Adam Reed-Hairdresser and Founder of Adam Reed London, makeup artist, Adeola Gboyega, Alexia Inge- Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Cult Beauty and Anabel Kingsley- Brand President and Consultant Trichologist of Philip Kingsley, decided the overall winner.

X Factor voiceover legend, Peter Dickson, voiced the awards as Ola Goldsmith from Naked Weave announced the winner of the Nikita's category.

"I just didn't think out of all the big salons in England and across the UK, that a salon in Northern Ireland stood a chance but there you have it, just shows you a wee bit of Irish luck was all we needed."

Nikita runs the salon with the help of the girls that run her maintenance appointments so they can always take on new clients.

You can find the salon on Instagram at @nikitahairextensions or via www.nikitadohertyhair.com

A completed set of extensions for one of Nikita's clients