County Derry town has most expensive diesel in the North

Magherafelt is the most expensive place to buy diesel in the North at present, it has been revealed.

According to Northern Ireland Consumer Council, Magherafelt has recorded the highest diesel price at 185.9 p/litre.

The average cost of diesel across the North is currently sitting at 174.3 p/litre with the average cost for a 40 litre fill at the petrol station costing £69.72.

The cheapest diesel can be purchased locally in Limavady and Derry with prices sitting at 168.9 p/litre.

Diesel prices have increased by 40.34% in the last 12 months however prices have fallen 1.08% in the last week.

The average cost of unleaded petrol across the North is 161.7 p/litre with the average 40 litre fill costing £64.68.

The highest price for unleaded was recorded in Lisburn at 171.9 p/litre while the cheapest at 153.9 p/litre was recorded in Limavady and Newry.

Unleaded prices have increased by 32.98% in the last 12 months and have fallen 2.06% in the last week.

Following a five pence cut in fuel excise duty, the Consumer Council’s research shows the average price of unleaded petrol and diesel across Northern Ireland have dropped by 3.4p and 1.9p respectively.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport Policy at the Consumer Council, said whilst they are pleased to see the price drop, retailers must pass on all savings to consumers as soon as possible.

“We know the price of petrol and diesel is made up of a number of factors which may vary from one retailer to another and some may be able to pass the cut in duty more quickly than others.

"We have always seen a variation in pump prices across Northern Ireland and even within local areas. This may be due to factors such as when the fuel was purchased by the retailer, the volume they purchased at a certain price, and the business model of the station which may discount fuel prices to get customers into their shop,” he said.

“We hope to see further reductions over the next week as we continue to monitor fuel prices. Consumers can use our Fuel Price Checker as a guide to the price they can expect to pay in their area.

"We have seen a huge demand in our tool since fuel prices have increased, with over 35,000 consumers using it in March 2022 alone.”

The Consumer Council’s Fuel Price Checker Tool is available at www.consumercouncil.org.uk/fuelpricechecker. It is updated every Thursday and also contains useful hints on how to use your vehicle more efficiently.