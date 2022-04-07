Huge upturn in numbers using Foyle Foodbank in Derry

Almost 16,000 people used the Foyle Foodbank in Derry last year, it has emerged.

Those using the Foodbank increased by 230% from 6,805 individuals to 15,735.

During that time, the Foodbank distributed 96,732 tonnes of food which equates to 230,314 individual meals.

Denis McGowan, the chairperson of the Foodbank, said the facility was only able to meet this huge demand through the selfless efforts of its volunteer workforce and by the continued 'generous support' of its patrons and donors without which the Foodbank could not continue to operate.

He added: “We act as a conduit between those who generously donate food, hygiene products and funds with those in food crisis.”

Former MLA takes up role

Mr McGowan was speaking as he announced the appointment of former Foyle MLA Karen Mullan as the Foodbank's new strategic development officer.

Following an extensive recruitment exercise Foyle Foodbank has announced the recent appointment of Karen Mullan to the role of strategic development officer.

Ms Mullan, a graduate from Ulster University and former MLA for Foyle, is well known throughout the area having worked in community development roles during her professional life.

She has a proven track record in addressing difficulties and challenges faced by individuals and communities throughout the city and beyond and her considerable skills and experience will be of immense value to the Foodbank.

The board of management at the Foodbank say they are 'deeply indebted' to Trussell Trust, the UK-wide charity which supports over 1,200 foodbanks, for funding the full cost of the two-year post.

This will enable Foyle Foodbank to take part in Trussell’s Pathfinder programme aimed at deter- mining and highlighting the causes of food poverty throughout the UK while encouraging foodbanks to take a more holistic approach to addressing issues of poverty in their area.

A spokesperson for Foyle Foodbank said: “The board members feel that Karen's commitment and experience, working alongside James McMenamin, our existing operational manager, will bring considerable benefits at this challenging time when the demand for our services are at unprecedented levels.

“Working alongside Trussell Trust we want to create a future where no one is forced to a charity for emergency food – a future where all our local and national systems provide the support needed to protect people from poverty.

“Unfortunately, the number of people in food crisis in Foyle continues to grow. In 2020 the Foodbank helped 6,805 individuals which increased by 230% to 15,735 in 2021.”

Former MLA Karen Mullan has taken up role with Foyle Foodbank.

In a statement, Denis McGowan, the chairperson of the Foodbank, said: “During 2021 we distributed 96,732 tonnes of food which equates to 230,314 individual meals. We are only able to meet this huge demand through the selfless efforts of our volunteer workforce and by the continued generous support of our patrons and donors without which the Foodbank could not continue to operate.

“We act as a conduit between those who generously donate food, hygiene products and funds with those in food crisis. In these challenging times we are very pleased about Karen’s appointment.

“The Foodbank will benefit greatly from her previous experience and the qualities that she brings to the post will ensure that she will play an invaluable role in the interests of the wider Foyle community.”