Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 9th April, 2022

DEVLIN (nee Kealey), Hannah - 8th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Junior, 36 Kilhoyle Road, Drumsurn, Limavady, BT49 0PU, cherished mother of Kim, Marie, Jane, Rebecca and Paul and much loved grandmother of Jamie, Lottie, Guy, Georgia, Katie, Will, Josh, Beth and devoted great-grandmother of Islay. She joins her mother, father, sister Sally and brother Patrick, but leaves behind her brother James. Close friends and family are welcome to pay their respects from 11.00am until 10.00pm on Saturday, 9th April. Funeral from her home on Sunday 10th April at 11.30 am for Funeral Mass in St Matthews Church, Drumsurn, BT49 0PX at 12o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Hannah will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, may she be delivered into the loving embrace of Our Lord Jesus Christ where she may rest in peace.

ENGLISH (nee Toland), Bridget (Bridie) - 8th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Martin and the late Margaret, a devoted grandmother of Gavin and Sinead McCarron and Courtney, a dear daughter of the late William and Catherine, a loving sister to Celine and all her deceased brothers and sisters, a dear aunt to all her nephews and nieces, and a dear mother-in-law to Majella and Dougie. Funeral leaving her home 11 New Street on Sunday, 10th April at 12.45pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 1.15pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Sr. Clare Fund c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Please wear a facemask at the wake and funeral. House private from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Sr. Clare pray for her.

HARKIN, John - 8th April 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Pat, 27 Little Diamond, cherished father of Jim, Kim, Linda, John, Gerry, Sinead, Eilise, Martina and the late Patricia and baby Anthony, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Teresa, Marion, Angela, Geraldine, Patricia and the late Anne, Kay, Jim and Martina. Funeral from his home on Monday at 10.40am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Pio intercede for him.

OAKLEY (nee Brady), Philomena - 7th April 2022 - late of 85 Drumleck Drive, Shantallow, wife of the late John, loving mother of Joanna, Alan, Adrian, Jonathan, Nichola, Colleen and Andrew, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Mary, Bridie and the late Teresa, Markie, Bobby, Hugh, Eamon and Ester. Her remains will be reposing in her home on Saturday from 12.00pm. Funeral from there on Monday at 10.40am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

