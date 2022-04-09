Derry community group launches ‘Creggan 75’ artwork

This year marks the 75th year since the first homes were built in Creggan.

To celebrate this milestone a range of local organisations from across all sectors, have come together to design, plan, coordinate and produce a series of programmes, activities and events that celebrate everything positive about the area.

As part of this programme of activity, the Old Library Trust in partnership with the Gasyard Wall Feile and funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council delivered a ‘Community Street Art’ piece designed by the children and young people from St. Marys Youth Club, St. Cecelia’s College, St. Josephs Boys School, Holy Child PS and St. Johns PS that celebrates what Creggan means to them.

The ‘Street Art’ piece was then produced by well-known street art collective Peaball artist who enlisted the help of ‘Vents’ from Dublin to bring the theme of ‘Proud Creggan’ to the fore.

George McGowan, project director at the Old Library Trust, described how the process evolved: ‘Quite simply when the children and young people were asked what they think of when they think about Creggan, what you see on the wall is what jumped out at them!

Children from Holy Child PS and St. John’s PS identify their names on the new mural

‘All of which captures everything great about Creggan! Just look at some of the slogans - ‘My Ma & Da,’ ‘My Granny’s,’ ‘Family’, ‘Good Neighbours’, ‘Community’, ‘Friends,’ ‘Home’ as well as people and places across the area.’

Holy Child PS principal Nicola Cullen shared her school’s experience of the project, and explained how they really bought into the project and stressed the importance of celebrating Creggan’s 75th for the whole community.

“The children really enjoyed working on the project. Their voices were heard and all the energy and effort they put into it has come to fruition in an amazing display thanks to the guys at Peaball. The children now want to fill the full wall, so we need to get our heads together again. It’s important to celebrate Creggan at every opportunity we get and this year there will be many”

Students from St. Cecilia’s College find their school name on the new mural. Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography

The artwork has captured the imagination and hearts of local people with many more requests coming via social media and on street conversations as to what else needs to go on the wall. The Old Library Trust is looking into this and hope to add even more life to the wall over the weeks and months ahead.

Have you a suggestion for something that needs to be on the wall? Why not get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok @OLTHLC or email reception@olt.ie

Have you an idea to celebrate 75 years of Creggan? Are you running an event?

Use #ProundCreggan75 and tag away