11 Apr 2022

Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 10th April, 2022

Obituaries

Reporter:

Derry Now

10 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

MONTGOMERY  (nee Canning), Sarah Jane (Sadie) - 9th April 2022 - (peacefully) at her home 76 Teenagh Road, Claudy, (in the tender loving care of her family, in her 96th year) much loved wife of the late William Montgomery, devoted mother of Ivan and the late Irene, loving mother-in-law of Irene, adored grandmother of Catherine and husband James, Kyle and wife Sarah, a cherished great-grandmother, a dear sister of Ivor and Lawrence Canning and sister-in-law of Ida and Janet. Funeral leaving her late home on Monday at 1.30pm for a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Banagher Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Banagher Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Mr Douglas Scott, 502 Glenshane Road, Claudy, BT47 4BS. Will be sadly missed by the family circle.

 

MONTGOMERY, Syephen (Buba) - 8th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, Scotland, loving father of Katie, loyal friend of Lynne (Katies Mum) beloved partner of Paula, devoted son of the late Alan and Celia and dear brother of Alan, Mary, Ann, Janet and Martin. Funeral arrangements later from the family home, 67 Stradowen Drive, Strathfoyle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Ayrshire Cancer Support www.home4cancer.org. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on his Soul.

 

SWERDLICK (nee Skamarociute-Katinaite), Indre - 4th April 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved mother of Paulius and Marcus, loving daughter of Irena Katiniene and Ramunas Skamarocius A much loved sister of Irma Gavala and Leva Latakiene. Wake to take place at Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors, William Street today (Sunday) from 3 00pm to 5.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Columb’s Church, 32 Chapel Road on Monday at 10.00 a.m. Followed by cremation at 2:30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan.

