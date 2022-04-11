Search

12 Apr 2022

Derry Death Notices - Monday, 11th April, 2022

Obituaries

11 Apr 2022 7:33 AM

ABRAHAM, Albert - 9th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, a loving brother of Claire, Sarah, Raymond, Linda and the late Joseph and Anne. A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, 13th April  at 11.00am in Adair & Neely Funeral Home 10-12 Foyle Road, followed by burial in Glendermott Parish Church Burial Ground. Albert will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends. Family flowers only please, Donations if wished to Ebrington Presbyterian Church c/o. Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22 Glenaden Hill, Derry BT47 2LJ.

 

POLLOCK (nee Finlay), Margaret Elizabeth (Rita) - 9th April 2022 - (peacefully) at home, 254 Tamnaherin Road, Cross, beloved wife of John, loving mother of Lucinda, Ian, Roland, Elaine and Evelyn, devoted grandmother of Lewis, Stephen, Morgan, Andrew, Alex and Kate, cherished great-grandmother of Emily, Robin, Jasper, Saoirse, Cooper and Rosalyn and dear sister of Jim and the late Minnie, Evelyn, Ray and Ida. Funeral Service in her home today (Monday) at 1.30pm followed by interment afterwards in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Sperrin Unit), Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB.

 

ROONEY, Lawrence - 9th April 2022 - Draperstown at Antrim Area Hospital, son of the late Patrick and Ellen and brother of Aloysius and the late Patrick, Brendan, Malachy, Anthony, Maisy Duffy and Gladys Wilson (R.I.P.) Viewing at Murray's Funeral Home today (Monday) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm and removal at 10.30am on Tuesday to St. Columba's Church, Straw for 11o clock Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemerery. Deeply regretted by his brother, nieces, nephews and entire family circle, St. Pio pray for him.

