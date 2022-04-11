Nicola Coughlan tops Derry Girls 'Rich List'

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan who plays Clare Devlin is the highest-earning cast member of the hit TV comedy series and can earn up to £4,136 per sponsored Instagram post.

The eagerly anticipated third and final series of 'Derry Girls' begins on Channel 4 tomorrow night, after fans were devastated when the third series was delayed due to the pandemic.

New research produced by online casino experts at AskGamblers into the stars' social media profiles discovered that Nicola Coughlan could potentially earn up to £4,136 for a sponsored Instagram post reaping the benefits of her two million followers.

The teen-angst sitcom, set in the 1990s, explores the trials and tribulations of a 16-year-old girl and her friends growing up in Derry..

Nicola Coughlan takes first place in the rankings as the cast's highest-earning member, earning a potential £4,136 per paid Instagram post. With the highest number of Instagram followers at two million, Her engagement rate sits at 7.84%. On average, per post, she receives 127,435 likes per upload, meaning her fans love to stay active on her socials.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin Quinn, sits in second place with a potential earning of £1,052 per sponsored post thanks to her 274,902 Instagram followers. Her likes average at 20,776 per post, giving her a 7.57% engagement rating.

The third most influential Derry Girls cast member is Dylan Llewellyn, who plays James Maguire in the show, who can earn potentially £754 per sponsored social media post. He receives 18,870 likes per post, which gives him an engagement rating of 9.62% - the highest in the cast.

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, who portrays Michelle Mallon, has 190,365 Insta-fans, meaning that she can make up to £731 per sponsored upload, placing her in fourth. Alongside raking in 16,908 likes on average per post, her engagement rate sits at the second-highest out of the cast members at 8.94%.

In fifth place is Louisa Harland, who plays Orla McCool in the show, and receives up to £545 per paid Instagram post due to her large following of 141,823. Despite having the lowest amount of followers in the rankings, she still receives an average of 9,387 likes per insta-post and has an engagement rating of 6.63%.