12 Apr 2022

County Derry Fleadh to take place next month

Fleadh competition entries open until April 30

The County Derry Fleadh will take place in Loup and Ballyronan next month.

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Loup CCÉ are delighted to announce County Derry Fleadh 2022 will take place from May 27 to 29 in the Loup and Ballyronan.

It is sure to be a great weekend of music, song and dance with a session trail being organised over the weekend attracting musicians from across Ulster.

The weekend will centre around music, dancing and Cómhrá Gaeilge competitions which will be held on Saturday, May 28 in St Patrick’s Primary School, The Loup.

Fleadh competition entries are now open with the deadline for all entries on April 30.

All Comhaltas branch members can enter via their local branch committee.

Non-Comhaltas branch members can only enter via the new online Fleadh entry website here

Fleadh competition Rules are available at www.comhaltas.ie/images/press_room/rialacha_fleadhanna_ceoil_English.pdf

For more information follow Loup CCÉ Facebook page or Derry CCÉ Facebook page or email cormacmitchell@yahoo.co.uk.

 

