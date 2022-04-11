Search

12 Apr 2022

It's official! This is Derry City's BEST EVER start to a Premier Division season!

Ruaidhri Higgins' team eclipses past title winning sides

Derry City

Ruaidhri Higgins has led Derry City to a sensational start to the season.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

11 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Ruaidhri Higgins has led Derry City to their best ever start to a Premier Division season, surpassing even the treble winning team of 1998 and the championship side of 1997!

The Candystripes currently sit top of the table, six points clear of champions Shamrock Rovers, following a thrilling start to the 2022 season, which has brough seven victories and two draws from nine games.

That total of 23 points is Derry City’s highest ever total in the Premier Division at this stage, surpassing Jim McLaughlin’s all-conquering treble-winning side, who picked up 20 points after nine games, and Felix Healy’s champions from 1996/97 who had managed just 15 points at this stage.

Stephen Kenny’s 2006 team, who came within goal difference of the treble, managed an impressive start to the season, but they still, fall a point short on 22 points from their first nine league games. Jim McLaughlin (1989/90) and Roy Coyle (1991/92) also managed to reach 22 points.

The only Derry City team to ever surpass the current total of 23 points after nine league games was Noel King’s First Division side from 1986/87, who managed 25 points from nine games on their way to winning the title and promotion to the top flight.

In fact, King's side is the only other Derry City team to start the season unbeaten after nine games, with eight wins and one draw. 

After 9 games...

2006                     22           Stephen Kenny                

1996/97                15           Felix Healy                         

1991/92                22           Roy Coyle                           

1989/90                22           Jim McLaughlin                

1988/89                20           Jim McLaughlin                

1986/87                25           Noel King                             

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media