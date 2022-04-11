Derry man returned for trial on drug supply charges

A Derry man has been returned for trial to the local Crown Court on a series of drug charges.

Luke Holden (20), of Knockena in the Buncrana Road area of the city, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today.

He faces a total of 22 drug related charges.

Among the charges are three counts of possessing class C drugs with intent to supply on and 14 charges of offering to supply class C drugs.

All of the charges are said to have occurred on dates in April and May last year.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Holden said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this time.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on May 10 and released on bail..