12 Apr 2022

Police name Derry woman killed in Toome collision

A 50-year-old man remains in custody following the incident.

The collision took place on the Toome bypass last night.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Police have confirmed that the woman who died as a result of a road traffic collision on the Toome Bypass on Sunday April 10 was 47 year old Shauna McDevitt, from Derry.

Enquiries are continuing and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with their investigation, to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1864 10/04/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

A man, aged in his 50’s, remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

News

