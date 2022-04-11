Search

12 Apr 2022

County Derry recycling centre to close for refurbishment

The centre will be closed for one week.

County Derry recycling centre to close for refurbishment

Council Chair Paul McLean with DAERA Minister Edwin Poots at the announcement of the refurbishment.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Magherafelt Recycling Centre will close for one week (Monday 25 April – Monday 2 May) to allow new temporary recycling facilities to be created on the site during its £1.7M refurbishment.

The extensive investment at the recycling centre and waste transfer station will transform the facilities, enhancing the customer’s experience, increasing both the quantity and quality of recyclable materials collected on the site and anticipated to divert around 2,000 tonnes of additional material from landfill.

Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Wesley Brown, said:

“Our priority is to maintain access to as many recycling facilities as possible for the duration of the refurbishment works and this short closure will allow us to make preparations on the site so our residents can continue to use the centre safely and to dispose of as wide a range of materials as possible.

Council's external litter scheme an 'unmitigated disaster'

One local councillor has said there are 'serious questions' to answer.

“We will work continuously to make sure any inconvenience is minimised and ask everyone using the site to be patient while the work is ongoing.

“I look forward to seeing the outcome, which will create state-of-the-art facilities both for our residents using the centre and for our operational staff who manage and deliver extensive waste services from the site”.

The temporary recycling facilities will re-open from Tuesday 3 May when residents will still be able to dispose of:

·         Residual (black bag) and bulky waste

·         Recyclable (blue bin) waste including cardboard and glass bottles

·         Garden waste (small quantities)

·         Timber/wood

·         Scrap metal

·         Domestic electrical appliances including televisions

·         Paint

·         Batteries

·         Textiles

·         Fluorescent tubes.

Residents will not be able to dispose of hardcore/rubble/soil, bulky/hard plastics and plastic films, waste oils, plasterboard or flat glass and any of these items or other large quantities of materials should be taken to Cookstown Recycling Centre.

While the temporary facilities will be open for normal summer hours, there will be occasions when access will be restricted during the course of the day for short periods to allow containers to be emptied.

The Council received a £945,898 grant from the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Household Waste Recycling Collaborative Change Programme to undertake the work which is due to be completed in September 2022.

For further information visit www.midulstercouncil.org/magherafeltrecyclingcentre

AE22 MID ULSTER: Final list of election candidates confirmed

Nominations for selection closed this evening.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media