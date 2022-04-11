County Derry recycling centre to close for refurbishment

Magherafelt Recycling Centre will close for one week (Monday 25 April – Monday 2 May) to allow new temporary recycling facilities to be created on the site during its £1.7M refurbishment.

The extensive investment at the recycling centre and waste transfer station will transform the facilities, enhancing the customer’s experience, increasing both the quantity and quality of recyclable materials collected on the site and anticipated to divert around 2,000 tonnes of additional material from landfill.

Chair of the Council’s Environment Committee, Councillor Wesley Brown, said:

“Our priority is to maintain access to as many recycling facilities as possible for the duration of the refurbishment works and this short closure will allow us to make preparations on the site so our residents can continue to use the centre safely and to dispose of as wide a range of materials as possible.

“We will work continuously to make sure any inconvenience is minimised and ask everyone using the site to be patient while the work is ongoing.

“I look forward to seeing the outcome, which will create state-of-the-art facilities both for our residents using the centre and for our operational staff who manage and deliver extensive waste services from the site”.

The temporary recycling facilities will re-open from Tuesday 3 May when residents will still be able to dispose of:

· Residual (black bag) and bulky waste

· Recyclable (blue bin) waste including cardboard and glass bottles

· Garden waste (small quantities)

· Timber/wood

· Scrap metal

· Domestic electrical appliances including televisions

· Paint

· Batteries

· Textiles

· Fluorescent tubes.

Residents will not be able to dispose of hardcore/rubble/soil, bulky/hard plastics and plastic films, waste oils, plasterboard or flat glass and any of these items or other large quantities of materials should be taken to Cookstown Recycling Centre.

While the temporary facilities will be open for normal summer hours, there will be occasions when access will be restricted during the course of the day for short periods to allow containers to be emptied.

The Council received a £945,898 grant from the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Household Waste Recycling Collaborative Change Programme to undertake the work which is due to be completed in September 2022.

For further information visit www.midulstercouncil.org/magherafeltrecyclingcentre.