12 Apr 2022

'Mixed emotions' for Derry actress and producer Roma Downey as she receives OBE

Roma pictured with her OBE presented to her in Windsor Castle.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Renowned Derry actress and TV/film producer Roma Downey has presented with her OBE.

The former Thornhill College student, who now lives in the US with her TV producer husband, Mark Burnett, was awarded the Officer of the British Empire for services tothe arts. drama and to the community in Northern Ireland.

The star of 'Touched By An Angel' was named in the honours list last summer.

At the time, she said: “Wish my mum and dad were alive to see this.”

Accompanied by her daughter, Reilly, Roma 'proudly' wore a green dress when she was presented with the award at a ceremony held in Windsor Castle.

Earlier in the week, she had attended the funeral in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, Derry of her 'dear friend,' Fr Paddy O'Kane.

She said being presented with the OBE was a day of 'mixed emotions' for her.

“It’s been a week of mixed emotions as I lost a dear friend on Monday , the triumph and the tragedy .

“Sometimes life can be so incredibly bitter sweet.”

The Derry woman is no stranger to awards – her portrayal of the angel Monica in Touched by an Angel saw her pick up the Favourite Actress in a Drama accolade at the 1999 TV Guide Awards while she was presented with the Irish Diaspora Award at the 2016  Irish Film and Television Academy awards.

News

