12 Apr 2022

‘Creggan: The Next Chapter’ new book to launch next month

'Creggan: The Next Chapter' new book to launch next month

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Twenty-two years after ‘Creggan: More than a History’ became one of this region’s best-selling and best-loved local histories, the team behind the book will next month publish a sequel.

‘Creggan: The Next Chapter’ picks up where its predecessor left off, celebrating the milestones of the area and the community.
But while the previous edition often found itself recording the pain and hardship that marked Creggan in its infancy, the new account looks to the future with hope, and sets out the roadmap towards further progress and self-empowerment.

It reflects with pride on how swords have gradually been turned into ploughshares, and former military bases, like Essex and Piggery Ridge, have become hives of industry, recreation and community development.

It promotes the diverse cross-community work of Creggan-based organisations and trumpets the cultural, social and artistic contributions of its sons and daughters to the wider world.

Importantly, it also highlights the numerous projects and initiatives put in place to nurture, encourage and up-skill Creggan citizens. Dedicated to the historian and author Michael McGuinness, 'Creggan: The Next Chapter' is edited by Garbhán Downey and Conal McFeely, and is published by Guildhall Press.

It has been generously supported by the Community Relations Council, the National Lottery and Creggan Enterprises.

