Princes Trust Alpacas success at Oakgrove Integrated College

Year 12 students at Oakgrove Integrated College put an interesting slant to their ‘Enterprise Unit’ for the Princes Trust this year when they brought four Alpacas all the way from their Malin Head home to the Waterside school on Monday morning last.

The four – Badger, Mojo, Maca and Tommy were cool, calm and collective and were the ‘centre of attention’ as students got their photos taken with them, both inside the assembly hall and around the grounds of the school.

And, as part of the ‘enterprise unit’ the students put a small surcharge on their fellow pupils and teachers that will see a healthy profit going to a local charity.

Catherine Fletcher, teacher-in-charge, said despite the inclement weather, the students and the staff had great fun with the alpacas.

Student Sean Og Lynn takes a ‘selfie’ with an alpaca

‘Our Year 12s showed great enterprise in bringing these beautiful friendly animals to the school.

“You wouldn’t otherwise see these creatures generally across the country. We were even able to bring them into the hall because of the wet weather meaning the pupils were able to get closer to them.’

The animals are based at Wild Alpaca Way in the country’s most northerly point, Malin Head in County Donegal. Owner John McGonagle, along with his wife Patricia and three sons, farm the animals and John described them as friendly, gentle and curious.

‘They get on well with children and I was delighted to bring them along to the College today where they got a rousing reception from all.’

Caitlin Campbell, Michael Grumley and Jac Carr pictured with two of the alpacas.

Mrs. Fletcher added that the Princes Trust pupils also gained valuable experience in organising this event.

‘They developed their entrepreneurial skills and other honed skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, communication and leadership. All-in-all, it was a very productive and learned day for everyone involved.’

The ‘famous four’ spent the morning at the College before being shepherded back into their transport for the hour-long journey back home.

The alpacas make their way to the college's assembly hall.