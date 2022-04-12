Derry Death Notices - Tuesday, 12th April, 2022

AVERELL (nee Murphy), Alice (Maghera) - 11th April 2022 - beloved wife of the late Sammy and loving mother of Cecilia (Burke), Martin, Alison (Logue), Peter and Kieran, dear sister of Teresa and the late Maisie and Patsy. Funeral from her home, 9 Tirkane Court, Maghera on Wednesday, 13th April at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church Glen via webcam at st-patricks-church-maghera - MCN (mcnmedia.tv) , interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, son in law Dominic Burke, daughters in law Briege and Gemma, grandchildren Patrick, Claire, Aoife, Rachel, Charlotte, Conor, Declan, Sara, Mary, Catherine, Shea, Shaninne, Rochelle, Kinisha, great grandchildren, sister, nephews nieces and extended family circle. House strictly private.

DOHERTY, Kieran - 10th April 2022 - (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, beloved son of Kieran and Michelle, devoted brother of Rory and Áine, loving eldest grandchild of Brendan and the late Betty Doherty and the late Vic and Patsy Scruton and a much-loved nephew and cousin. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his loving girlfriend Elaine, the entire family circle, and his many friends. Funeral leaving his home, 6 Farland Way, Hazelbank, on Wednesday, 13th April at 9.20am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Anyone attending the wake or funeral is asked to please wear a facemask. House private from 9.00pm to 10.00am. Sr. Clare pray for him. St. Padre Pio intercede for him.

DONAGHY (nee Devine), Elizabeth (Lizzie) (Claudy) - 11 April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Barney Donaghy, loving mother of Margaret-Ann Moore, Majella and Michael, and much loved grandmother of Caitlin, Luke and Megan, and sister of the late Joe, John, Frank, Gérard and Pat. Late of 40 Deglinn Park, Claudy, Co Derry. Lizzie will repose at her late residence until removal to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1.00pm. Burial in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Requiem Mass can be viewed on mcn media.tv/camera/stpatrickschurchclaudy.

GAULT (nee Hunt), Annie - 11th April 2022 - (peacefully) passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital, daughter of the late Margaret and John, devoted wife of the late Alastair, Adored mum of Graham and Allison, Dear Mother in law of Doreen. Beloved granny, nana and sister. Funeral leaving her late home, 166 Castle Park, Limavady on Wednesday at 1.30pm for service in Christ Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

GILLANDERS (nee Alexander), Martha Isabel - 9th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Bohill Care Home, formerly of ‘Mountpleasant’ Station Road, Garvagh. Dearly loved wife of the late Bertie (R. J.), loving mother of Anne, Tom, Kay, Ruth and Selina;, mother-in-law of Bill, Jennifer and the late Niall; grandmother of Ross, Stewart, Laura, Peter, Susannah, Kathryn, Isabel and Georgia; great-grandmother of Freddie and Daniel, and dear sister of Anne and Pearl. Funeral service in St. Paul’s Parish Church, Garvagh, today (Tuesday) at 1.00pm, followed by committal in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Cancer Focus NI, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

GLASGOW, Denise Ann - 8th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, beloved Partner of David, much loved and devoted daughter of Bob and Gretta, 10 Fairlea Heights, Moneymore, dearly loved sister of Glenis and Lee, a dear sister-in-law of Martin and Sarah, a loving aunt of Adam, Jade, Daniel, Louise, Kyle, Ashley, Ben and Laura and great aunt of Lillieanna, Eli, Nathan, Dylan and Naomh. Close family and friends welcome at the family home. Funeral from the family home today (Tuesday) at 1.40pm to St. John's Parish Church, Moneymore for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

JOHNSTON (nee McDonald), Jessie - 10th April 2022 - (suddenly) at Antrim Area Hospital, dearly loved wife of Thomas, 79 Alexander Park, Upperlands, much loved mother of Amanda, Elizabeth, Thomas and Tracy, a dear mother-in-law of Paige, Julieann and Scott and a devoted grandmother, great grandmother and sister. House private. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 1.15pm to Killelagh Parish Church, Swatragh for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

MONTGOMERY, Stephen (Bua) - 8th Aril 2022 - (peacefully) at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, Scotland, loving father of Katie, loyal friend of Lynne (Katies Mum) beloved partner of Paula, devoted son of the late Alan and Celia and dear brother of Alan, Mary, Ann, Janet and Martin. Funeral from the family home, 67 Stradowen Drive, Strathfoyle on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10o'clock Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett's Church, Strathfoyle. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Waterside Parish webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Ayrshire Cancer Support www.home4cancer.org. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on his Soul.