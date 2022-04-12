Me & You with Jennifer Griffiths: Easter is on the way

I always think of Easter as new life, new beginnings, Spring, baby animals, insects waking in the garden, sunshine days (and rainy days), oh, and chocolate, too, of course! With these in mind, here are a few things you and your family may like to do ….

New life - nothing says new life more than babies, Easter is a great time to conceive as it means baby is then due about late December - Christmas baby! But no pressure of course.

Babies -

baby animals this time, a run out to the country or the farm to see ducklings, chicks, calves and piglets - what a lovely experience for all the family (helps your little one to learn the name of baby animals too).

Garden -

hunt, can you find the ladybirds, the bumble bees and spiders waking up, or the greenfly nestling in the roses - I’ve lots of them. Hunt with a magnifying glass, see the wings, count the spots, move the old logs to see the woodlice run away. Nature is amazing.

Plant -

while you are in the garden why not do some family gardening/tidying the garden ready for Spring picnics. Try weeding, planting seeds (sunflowers are always great to grow), visit the garden centre and buy some early bedding plants, maybe fence painting if the children are old enough (very boring job for us but they might like it!) or simply try washing stones (don’t ask me why but young children love this).

Hungry -

no, not chocolate (yet), but the birds will be as they prepare to lay eggs, make bird feeders and see how many different types of birds come into your garden. The RSPCB has a great simple receipe.

Splashg - get your wellies on, and the children’s too have a splashy puddle time - sounds too messy? Then make a bird bath for the birds to splash in - again check out the RSPCB website.

Eggs - nope, not chocolate, not yet, make an Easter egg tree - either hard boil eggs and decorate or keep the whole shell from your boiled egg and decorate. Use a tree branch, glitter, sequins, feathers, felt tip pens and imagination.

Eggs again -

why not encourage your child to try eggs in lots of different ways; boiled, fried, omelette, scrambled, poached or try ‘cloud eggs’ - look lovely in the receipe. Plus, it's always great to get children to try new things - maybe they’ll now love scrambled with a bit of cheese melted in mmmm!

Visit -

the church, talk about the meaning of Easter, of Baby Jesus being born - children are not too little to learn the history, beliefs behind our celebrations.

Craft & Cook -

make bunny biscuits, bunny pots, weave with card an easter basket or make an Easter egg wreath from card and ribbon for your front door - there are lots of ideas and on line or sets you can buy to make different things - great idea for a rainy afternoon

Neighbours -

could you join with your neighbours to do an Easter bonnet parade - with all involved getting a cream egg. Maybe you could, afterwards in the local park, all have Hot Cross Buns and Simnel Cake (or carrots if you want to be in the rabbit theme).



Easter Bunny -

yes, we know he brings chocolate, but still not talking about chocolate yet, but could this be the time to ‘give away the dummy’, Easter Bunny could write a letter to your child saying he will swop their dummy for an Easter egg.

Hunt –

yes, we have all been to and organised Easter egg hunts, but why not go traditional, hide hard boiled eggs, let your child or children hunt to find, then decorate them and hang them on your tree.

Chocolate -

children can end up with too many Easter eggs... ask family to buy Easter craft or an outfit and a mini egg instead

Chocolate, Chocolate -

if the children get too many Easter eggs, take out the sweets in the middle and hide them for another day (or eat them yourself!).

Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate - too many Easter eggs? Leave one or two in the car and eat them when the children have gone to bed - you are helping their health and teeth.

Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate -

make sure you get yourself a really posy, fancy Easter egg and eat it all yourself.

Oh, and for new beginnings for you, after all that chocolate, start a new diet!



Happy Easter everyone. xxx