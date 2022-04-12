Search

12 Apr 2022

Man arrested in connection with Toome collision is bailed pending further enquiries

PSNI

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

12 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

A man, aged in his 50’s, arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal road traffic collision in Toome on Sunday, April 10, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Forty-seven-year-old Shauna McDevitt from Derry died as a result of a road traffic collision on the Toome Bypass.

Enquiries are continuing and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with their investigation, to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1864 10/04/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

