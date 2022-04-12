Talks fail to get bus strike called off

The trike planned by members of the Unite and GMB bus driver trade unions is set to go ahead after talks between Translink and the unions failed to find a resolution.

The seven-day industrial action will take place from Monday, April 25 next, and see no buses operated by Translink leaving their depots..

Translink say they remain 'committed' to working with the unions to avert what they describe as 'this unprecedented' industrial action.

Speaking after the meeting, a Translink spokesperson said: “We remain committed to working with the unions to avert this unprecedented industrial action that would disrupt essential public services for passengers, school children and communities right across Northern Ireland.

“As a priority, we asked the Unions to continue to provide public transport for school children, reflecting on the wellbeing of young people as we come out of the covid19 pandemic, particularly as we come close to exam season.

“Regrettably, the unions have declined to give any commitment to providing public transport for school children during the proposed seven-day strike action. We will continue to discuss this issue, but parents and carers are advised to stand ready to make alternative arrangements for children that normally travel on any Translink bus service to and from school.

“We also asked the unions to provide public transport for key tourism services during the proposed seven-day strike action, reflecting on the impact to the local economy, including cross-border and local airport services, as well as the buses booked to support the international Belfast City Marathon event and services for visitors on those cruise ships due into Belfast Harbour.

“Regrettably, the unions at this point have also declined this request. Event organisers will need to make alternative arrangements if we cannot reach a resolution in the coming days.”

The spokesperson said Translink would communicate relevant passenger information through the media, on their website www.translink.co.uk, through social media, in stations and on buses and trains.

The spokesperson concluded: “Translink apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.”