Search

12 Apr 2022

Talks fail to get bus strike called off

Seven-day industrial action set to go ahead from April 25

Translink announces details of timetable changes

Reporter:

staff reporter

12 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

The trike planned by members of the Unite and GMB bus driver trade unions is set to go ahead after talks between Translink and the unions failed to find a resolution.

The seven-day industrial action will take place from Monday, April 25 next, and see no buses operated by Translink leaving their depots..

Translink say they remain 'committed' to working with the unions to avert what they describe as 'this unprecedented' industrial action.

Speaking after the meeting, a Translink spokesperson said: “We remain committed to working with the unions to avert this unprecedented industrial action that would disrupt essential public services for passengers, school children and communities right across Northern Ireland.

 “As a priority, we asked the Unions to continue to provide public transport for school children, reflecting on the wellbeing of young people as we come out of the covid19 pandemic, particularly as we come close to exam season.

 “Regrettably, the unions have declined to give any commitment to providing public transport for school children during the proposed seven-day strike action. We will continue to discuss this issue, but parents and carers are advised to stand ready to make alternative arrangements for children that normally travel on any Translink bus service to and from school.

 “We also asked the unions to provide public transport for key tourism services during the proposed seven-day strike action, reflecting on the impact to the local economy, including cross-border and local airport services, as well as the buses booked to support the international Belfast City Marathon event and services for visitors on those cruise ships due into Belfast Harbour.  

 “Regrettably, the unions at this point have also declined this request.  Event organisers will need to make alternative arrangements if we cannot reach a resolution in the coming days.”

The spokesperson said Translink would communicate relevant passenger information through the media, on their website www.translink.co.uk, through social media, in stations and on buses and trains.

 The spokesperson concluded: “Translink apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media