Derry influencer chats to Derry News about her six stone weight loss, fashion hauls, people pleasing and Instagram filters

Derry woman, Laura Donnelly, has amassed over 10 thousand followers on her Instagram page which she has used to document her weight loss and mental health journey in a bid to help others with theirs.

The 32 year old started off with fashion and beauty hauls which she posted for friends and family on her private account.

Laura, who works in House of Fraser in Derry, has had a lifelong passion for fashion and this was initially her inspiration for her Instagram account.



However, after making the decision to undergo gastric sleeve surgery in January last year, Laura made her account public in March and has documented her journey ever since.

Laura has used her page to encourage others to feel good, to openly discuss their mental health and to smash taboos surrounding weight loss journeys, depression and anxiety.

Laura said: "I went back and forth deciding whether to make my account public or not because I was afraid of people judging me but I took the leap of faith during Covid. I was a bit bored and my mental health wasn't great, I do suffer with anxiety.

"My account started with me posting pictures of what I was wearing, just posting to people I knew.

"Fashion was the main thing for me, I've always loved fashion. Even when I was bigger, people didn't realise how big I was because I knew how to dress for my size.

"They couldn't believe my before and after pictures, so now I love putting outfits together for everybody, every shape and size.

"I know how to dress curves and I know how to dress my size now too. I love helping people feel good.

"The main thing I want to get across is, it doesn't matter what size you are, as long as you are happy and confident.

"A lot of people said to me, 'I don't think you were big enough to go for the surgery,' but that is their opinion. I personally didn't suit the weight and it just wasn't me.

"I am far happier where I am now. I have lost six stone and I have maintained it for five months."

Laura before and after her incredible six stone weight loss

Laura feels there is a stigma around not only mental health, but also weight loss surgery.

Laura continued: "My personal journey, I wasn't always a size 16 or 18, it happened over time through my anxiety, my depression and a bad relationship with food.

"The surgery really was the final resort. I had done it all; Weight Watchers, Slimming World, thyroid tests, personal trainer after personal trainer, the Fad diets, the juices, everything.

"I got the surgery for me, for me to feel good, because my confidence was at an all time low. I'd always be the class clown but behind that smile was a girl that had just lost herself and wasn't happy.

"The surgery has brought all that back for me, not just my confidence physically, but also mentally.

"But, it really was a last resort, it is not a decision to be taken lightly, you have to do your research. There are a lot of sacrifices to be made.

"I think a lot of people think you go, you get it done and you lose weight. It's not that at all, there is so much that comes after the operation.

"I am not allowed fizz for the rest of my life. I am on multi-vitamins for the rest of my life. Eating out for me isn't the same experience for me anymore but at the end of the day I'm not crying about that because I knew what I was getting into and the positives outweigh the sacrifices for me."

Since her surgery, Laura says her mental health has improved drastically as she now realises her anxiety may have been subconsciously affected by her confidence surrounding how she looked and felt about her weight.

"There has been a real improvement in my mental health over the last year. I am very open and honest and I don't shy away from the fact that I take an anxiety tablet every day.

"I do need it to keep me going everyday and I do think that needs to be normalised and no taboo attached either. It's okay to need extra help to tackle these things.

"I'm just a normal wee Derry Girl with an Instagram page that has grown and grown and I am so grateful for it but mostly, if someone sees my page, and I can help one person that can relate to what I talk about, that's what it's all about. Maybe they'll reach out to me or they'll go and get the help they need and feel more comfortable about it."

Laura is all too aware of the pressures and negativity that can come from sharing your story in the public eye. However, she feels the positive outcomes from speaking out and the bigger picture of many reaching out far outweighs the few that don't agree.

"Not everyone will like the page," Laura said. "I had to learn when I went public that you have to have thick skin; if you were everyone's cup of tea, you'd be a mug.

"I am a people pleaser by nature and I've been lucky to not have too much hate online, but I just block and move on if I do."

In a world full of social media filters, photoshops and inauthenticity, Laura aims to keep her page as real as possible.

Laura highlighting the impact of filters on Instagram and other social media platforms

Laura added: "I try to be as real as I can on the page too. I have used filters in the past, don't get me wrong, we all have, but now I think if I have people following me, I want them to see the real me. I post my natural self, I think we need to normalise being yourself."

You can follow Laura and her story on Instagram: @lauradonnelly23