Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 13th April, 2022

BOX (nee Murray), Agnes - 11th April 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, beloved wife of Fred, 34 Capall Court, loving mother of Brian, Susan, Sharon and Paul, devoted grandmother of Caitlin, Aaron, Ciara, Cathal, Aidan, Marty, Ruairi, Enya and Gio, much loved great-grandmother of Noah, Bobby, Fionn, Lochlann and Jayla, mother-in-law of Ann, Martin, Marty and Emma and dear sister of the late Mickey, Teresa, Danny, Josie, Jim, Anna, Margaret and Bernadette. House restricted to family and close friends please. Funeral from her home today (Wednesday) at 12.25pm for 1o'clock Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed via the Church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

LYNCH, Kenneth (Kenny) - 11th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 14, Clonmakane Court, Caw, formerly Newbuildings. Dearly beloved son of the late William and Evelyn, dear husband of the late Avril, much loved father of Kyle, Curtis and Tyler, adored granda of Kaleb, cherished brother of Jacqueline. Service of Thanksgiving in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ on Thursday, 14th April at 2.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Chest, Heart & Stroke Association or Maybrook Day Care Centre c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ. Viewing in the Funeral Home this evening (Wednesday, 13th April) between 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Dearly loved and will be missed by his entire family circle.

McDEVITT, Shauna - 10th April 2022 - beloved partner of Declan, devoted mother of Cillian, cherished daughter of Lawrence and the late Marie, dear sister of Martin, Conor, Alison and Yvonne and a much loved godmother and aunt. Funeral from her father’s home, 27 Glengalliagh Park, today (Wednesday) at 11.30am for 12o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live on the Church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McKINNEY, Teresa - 12th April 2022 - beloved daughter of the late James and Rebecca, 99 Coolagh Road, Greysteel, dear sister of Mary, Roseleen, James and the late John and Willie a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Funeral from W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Wednesday at 5.30pm for Requiem Mass in Star of The Sea Church, Faughanvale at 6.00pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Martin intercede for her.

WATERKAMP, (McDaid, nee Quigley), Angela - 12th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, ( late of 263 Lecky Road), beloved wife of the late Tel, dear mother of Elaine, Janice, Emmett and Lisa, loving grandmother to Sarah, Paul, Anna, Caoilinn, Ryan, Ada and Daire, dear sister of Cathleen, Johnny, Damien and the late Mary, Noel, Bernie and Geraldine. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home tomorrow (Thursday) at 1.00pm to St. Columba’s Church Longtower for funeral service at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to White Oaks, Derryvane, Muff, Co. Donegal. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Angela can do so at Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Home, 31 William Street, from 3.00pm to 5.00pm today (Wednesday) and from 11.30am on Thursday.