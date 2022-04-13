Search

13 Apr 2022

County Derry urgent care unit centralised to Antrim

The Department of Health have said it is a 'temporary' measure.

County Derry urgent care unit centralised to Antrim

Out of hours care has been transferred from Magherafelt to Antrim Area Hospital.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

13 Apr 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

Further concerns over the quality of urgent care in the south Derry area have been raised this week as it was revealed the Department of Health has moved the Dalriada centres to Antrim Area Hospital.

A local mother, who required care for her child last weekend had phoned the Out of Hours service only to be told care was now based at Antrim Area Hospital.

Afterwards, Ashleigh Campbell started an online petition in a bid to raise awareness of an issue on which she feels the Trust has failed to adequately consult with the public.

“I only realised this service was no longer local when my one year old son took sick and I needed to see GP on a Sunday morning,” she said.

“Fortunately, I have access to a car and could afford to drive my son (24miles) to Antrim Area hospital. I cannot imagine what others who do not drive would do.

Cuts fear over Dalriada Urgent Care weekend hours

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust (NHSCT) has been urged to clarify if weekend hours at Dalriada's new Mid Ulster Hospital base have been slashed.

“Do they phone an ambulance? Risk the life of their child/relative by waiting until their GP surgery opens?

“This lack of acute LOCAL healthcare after 8.30-5.00pm Monday - Friday is completely unacceptable and unsafe, it is a disgrace.

“The communities of Mid Ulster deserve LOCAL and accessible acute healthcare.”

The Department of Health did not respond directly to questions from the County Derry Post, but a spokesperson said the services had 'temporarily' been relocated.

“Dalriada Urgent Care (DUC) is the organisation responsible for GP Out of Hours Services (GPOOH) provided in the Northern Area,” they said.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing use of remote consultations, fewer patients who contact the Out of Hours services needed to be seen face-to-face in an Out of Hours base.

“After a review of infection control, staffing and patient safety issues at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, DUC's face-to-face services have been temporarily relocated from Ballymena, Whiteabbey and Magherafelt to the Antrim Hospital site.

“The Coleraine centre remains on the Causeway Hospital site. This configuration remains due to staff challenges.

“The position remains under review.”

Patsy McGlone MLA

Former Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said the relocation of services to Antrim was 'worrying'.

“This is a service which has proven so vital to many, many people, including within my own family in past times,” he said.

“It must be hammered home that 'remote' consultations, mainly by telephone, are in the main no overall substitute for one-on-one medical observation and diagnosis, particularly for elderly and medically vulnerable people.

“This move has been done without any consultation with local elected representatives, so I have raised the matter directly with Minister Swann.

“The withdrawal of these medical services, particularly from a large, mainly rural constituency, is simply unacceptable.”

Council's external litter scheme an 'unmitigated disaster'

One local councillor has said there are 'serious questions' to answer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media