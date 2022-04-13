Shauna McDevitt, the Derry woman who tragically passed away following a road traffic collision on the Toome Bypass on Sunday, is to be laid to rest today (Wednesday, April 13).

It is believed she was returning from a Little Mix concert in Belfast when the tragedy occurred.

The Requiem Mass was held in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh at noon today by Father Michael McCaughey.

Father Michael paid his respects on behalf of the family to "kind and loyal" Shauna after her untimely passing, "We have felt the pain and the numbness of Sunday night and into Monday morning and the last two days," he said.

"Shauna's unexpected death hits all of us with appalling sadness. We cannot take in the reality even as we carry out her funeral mass. We feel the shock and the confusion.

"Shauna had in place many plans and expectations, for the future and even a family holiday she was due to go on this Friday.

"Shauna was someone who was loved and respected by her family, her colleagues and her community.

"We thank God for the life, the love, the sacrifice and the many memories Shauna created.

"She was so family orientated; they created memories together that will live on for many years to come.

"Shauna was loyal, she was kind; at home, in work, to her family and to her many friendships through the years.

"Very little words can explain our shock, our sadness, our sense of loss. We pray for Shauna, for her family and for her family circle."

Tributes have flooded in for Shauna who has been described as the "most pleasant colleague and friend you could ever hope to meet" and a "wonderful mammy".

The mum of one (47) worked in the City of Derry Airport and her colleagues paid a poignant tribute to her following her untimely passing.

Her City of Derry Airport colleagues wrote: "It is with heartfelt sadness, that we extend our deepest condolences to Declan, Cillian and the entire family of our dear friend and colleague, Shauna McDevitt".

They added: "All our hearts are saddened by this sudden and tragic loss of life. Shauna was truly the most pleasant colleague and friend you could ever hope to meet.

"At this time of unbearable grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you as a family. Shauna will be forever in our thoughts and her memory will live long through the many lives she touched."

Funeral Times wrote: "Shauna was beloved partner of Declan, devoted mother of Cillian, cherished daughter of Lawrence and the late Marie, dear sister of Martin, Conor, Alison and Yvonne and a much loved godmother and aunt."

Ms McDevitt will be laid to rest at the City Cemetery in Derry.