Derry Death Notices - Thursday, 14th April, 2022

ADAIR, William Alexander (Billy) - 11th April 2022 - (suddenly) at home Broughshane Fold 7C, Guide Street, Broughshane (formerly of Ardlough Road, Drumahoe) much loved son of the late Ernie and Margaret, loving brother of Margaret, Alfie, Alwyn and the late Jackie, a devoted uncle. Service of Thanksgiving for his life in D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry, BT47 3QQ on Friday, 15th April at 11.00am, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (at the above Funeral Home address). Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

BOYD, Terry - 11th April 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved son of Robbie and Dympna and loving father of Rylee, dear brother of Robert, William, Tony, Nicole, Nadine, Mark and Ciaran, loving boyfriend of Ayshia. Funeral from his home, 79 Clon Elagh on Friday at 9.30am to St Joseph's Church, Galliagh for service at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in Muff Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

CRAWFORD, George Alexander - 13th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of his family) much loved and devoted husband of Valerie, precious dad of Gemma and Victoria, loving father-in-law of Dean and Aaron, devoted granda of Sophia, Georgia and George, loving son of Betty and the late Alex, dearest son-in-law of Ethel and the late John. Funeral leaving his late home, 12 Gulf Road, Killaloo on Saturday, 16th April at 12.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Cumber Upper Parish Church (Alla) at 1.00pm burial afterwards in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to M. S. Society (N. I.) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.

HASSAN, Daphne Violet - 12th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, formerly of 7 Castle Park, Tobermore, much loved daughter of the late Margaret Elizabeth and beloved cousin of Clifford, Alestair, Margaret and the late Ansley, Mervyn and Gervase. Funeral Service in Kilcronaghan Parish Church on Friday at 12noon, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Lovingly remembered by all her cousins and their families.

McGILLION, James - 12th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 9 Kilcreen Road, Park, Co Derry. Loving son of the late John and Mary R.I.P., beloved husband of Gretta and loving father Jacqueline, Gerard, Bronagh and Eilish. Loved dearly by his fifteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Dear brother of Margaret, Annie, Bridie and Kathleen R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence, funeral from there on Thursday, leaving at 1.20pm for 2.00pm Requiem Service in Saint Mary’s Church Altinure, internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Banagher parish webcam: https://www.banagherparish.com/. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT ward 26 c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Padre Pio pray for him.

O’HAGAN, Kathleen - 12th April 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 50 Liscloon Drive, beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mother of Peter, May, Eddie and the late Jim, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother to Shana, Ryan, Aoife, Peter, Keelan and Jodie-Lee, dear mother-in-law to Decky McCloskey and life long friend of Barney. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving 273 Cornshell Fields on Friday at 10.20am to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown for funeral service at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.