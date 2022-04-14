Lifelong Learning Festival launches at the Guildhall

Sign language, Irish dancing and poetry were among the highlights as the Lifelong Learning Festival 2022 was officially launched at Derry's Guildhall.

Hosted by BBC radio presenter Eve Blair, the ceremony featured a civic introduction, learners' stories and a performance by a junior signing choir.

The Mulholland School of Irish Dancing put on a performance for those present, while Dr Stephen Sexton read a sample of award-winning poetry.

The launch was a celebration of learning, with the basics of both British and Irish sign language getting taught to a large contingent of schoolchildren and interested members of the public just outside the historic Derry landmark.

Charity volunteer organisation Hands That Talk helped facilitate this unique gathering in the Peace Garden, with this segment of the launch hosted by local entertainer Micky Doherty.

Approximately 100 participants were physically present while around 1,100 joined in virtually.

Derry City and Strabane Region Learning City is the organisation behind the festival, and representatives from other members of the Irish Network of Learning Cities joined Derry and Strabane chairperson Garreth Harvey for a panel discussion focusing on the considerable power of lifelong learning.

Denis Barrett of Cork Learning City, Eimear Brophy of Limerick Learning City, Danny Power of Belfast Learning City and Emer Murphy of Dublin Learning City were in attendance to mark the positive messaging that lifelong learning can provide.

Mayor Graham Warke welcomed the attendees to the Guildhall. He said: "I am delighted to officially launch the Lifelong Learning Festival in the Council district.

"The Learning City Network provides a real opportunity for people of all ages to improve their health and wellbeing, and this is particularly important following the global events of the past few years."

Derry & Strabane Learning City & Region Coordinator, Michele Murphy was thrilled with the launch, and she was delighted that so many schools took part in the Sign Language activity.

She added: "It was fantastic to officially launch the Lifelong Learning Festival at such a stunning venue.

"We had such a remarkable line-up of talented speakers and performers, demonstrating the power of learning in all its forms.

"In the afternoon in the Peace Garden it was fabulous to see all the children from schools across the city and district taking part in the sing language lesson."

Derry and Strabane Learning City is inviting all citizens to take up the Learning Challenge this month.

The festival will give people the opportunity to dip their toe in the water, as all events are free.

The Lifelong Learning Festival is scheduled to take place from April 25-29 and will feature over 100 events and activities.

More information on the festival is available here: https://learningcityds. com/events/lifelong-learning- festival-2022/