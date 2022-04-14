Search

14 Apr 2022

THROWBACK - 35-minute stand-off as Derry City and Shelbourne rivalry hits new heights

2001 games between the clubs memorable for all the wrong reasons

Derry City

Action from Derry City's controversial game with Shelbourne at the Brandywell back in 2001.

Reporter:

Gary Ferry

14 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

gary@derrynews.net

Shelbourne 1

Derry City 1

September 18, 2001

The Derry City fans decision to unfurl a banner which read ‘PI££A – JUDAS’, aimed at former player Peter Hutton,  angered Shelbourne’s Chief Executive Ollie Byrne, who became involved in unsavoury scenes with the supporters as he attempted to have it removed before the game at Tolka Park.

The incident led to accusations from both camps, and it put a sour note on an otherwise entertaining night, in which Derry City finally got their first point on the road thanks to a goal from Sean Hargan.

Derry City 0

Shelbourne 0

November 22, 2001

This game against Shels was very nearly abandoned before a ball had even been kicked due to a clash in kit colours.

Referee Hugh Byrne adjudged that Shelbourne’s white kit clashed with Derry’s Candy Stripes and ordered a change, but neither side was willing to budge.

A stand-off ensued and 35 minutes after the scheduled kick-off time, Shels eventually relented, but they did so begrudgingly. With the clubs having fallen out over a cancelled U21 game in the weeks leading up to the game, the relationship between the clubs was now at an all-time low, and the fact that the game finished 0-0, on Peter Hutton’s return to the Brandywell, was secondary to the farcical scenes beforehand.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media