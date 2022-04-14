Delays on busy County Derry Road following crash

Traffic is down to one lane on The Glenshane following a road traffic collision.
Motorists are advised of delays on the Glenshane Road in Maghera at the junction with Five Mile Straight due to a road traffic collision.
The road is down to one lane at this time.
There are no further details at present.
