Progress on prison redevelopment to 'step forward' in the coming weeks

The redevelopment of a County Derry prison is set to make significant progress over the next month.

Independent Assembly Election candidate Claire Sugden has welcomed confirmation that the redevelopment of Magilligan Prison will take another step forward in the coming weeks.

Outgoing Minister of Justice Naomi Long told Ms Sugden that the outline business case (OBC) will be made in the coming weeks, following a question from the East Londonderry candidate.

The plans include an accommodation block to house 240 inmates, independent living units, a new welcome and visitation centre and a new administration block.

“These plans have been in the pipeline for nearly 10 years now, so it is welcome that progress is finally being made,” Ms Sugden said.

“The ageing facility is in serious need of these improvements – improvements that will enhance conditions for prisoners, visitors and staff alike.

"In order for prisons to better serve their purpose by rehabilitating inmates and integrating them back into society – all while keeping staff safe – conditions must be of a decent standard.

“Facilitating family visits in a suitable environment can also contribute to this rehabilitation.

“I hope that adequate funding will be earmarked for this project so that the issues that have delayed its progress for nearly a decade do not arise again.

“This is something that will need to be tackled by the new Assembly following May’s election and will need strong, local voices to push for its completion.”