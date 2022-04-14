Search

Thousands expected as Derry Easter commemorations return after three years

Thousands are expected to attend Sunday's Easter commemoration.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Thousands are expected to attend the Easter commemoration in Derry this weekend.

Sunday's event will be in the first since 2019 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A march will leave the junction of Lecky Road and Westland Street and 2.00pm making its way to the republican plot in the City Cemetery where the main speaker will be Donegal Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty.

Sinn Fein Assembly candidate Pádraig Delargy is encouraging people to attend.

He said: “Easter is a special and poignant time for republicans as we gather to remember and pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the pursuit of Irish freedom.

“This Easter will be particularly so as it will be the first time in two years that we have been able to gather in person.

“The main address will be delivered by Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty who I am sure will be reflecting on the positive change that the party is driving right across Ireland and which is bringing us closer than ever to achieving the kind of Ireland that was envisaged by the men and women of 1916.”

He concluded: “Therefore, I would urge local republicans to make a special effort to attend both the main and local area commemorations and to wear the Easter Lily with pride over the Easter period in honour of the sacrifices of all of our patriot dead.”

Local commemorations will take place an hour earlier (at 1.00pm) at republican monuments across the city, including Creggan, Lecky Road, Shantallow and the Top of the Hill in the Waterside.

Meanwhile, commemoration by dissident republicans will take place on Easter Monday afternoon.

