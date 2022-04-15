Derry Death Notices - Friday, 15th April, 2022

BOYD, Terry - 11th April 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved son of Robbie and Dympna and loving father of Rylee, dear brother of Robert, William, Tony, Nicole, Nadine, Mark and Ciaran, loving boyfriend of Ayshia. Funeral from his home, 79 Clon Elagh on Friday at 9.30am to St Joseph's Church, Galliagh for service at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in Muff Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

CLARENCE, Walter - 14th April 2022 - (peacefully) at home, beloved brother of Tommy and the late Johnny, Anne and Mary R.I.P. A devoted uncle, great-uncle and friend. His remains will repose at his nephew Ricky's home, 8 Curragh Road, Bellarena. Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 9.15am for 10.00am service in St.Marys Church, Limavady. Interment immediately afterwards at Roemill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers payable to 'St.Vincent dePaul' c/o O'Brien & McGrotty Funeral Directors, 16 Glenside Brae, Limavady, Co.Derry, BT490RY. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. St.Pio pray for him.

DIAMOND, Eamon - 14th April 2022 - (suddenly) in Leeds, late of Ballyscullion Bellaghy, son of the late Neil and Annie Diamond and dear brother of Jeannie Duffin, and the late John Joe, Jimmy, Gerry, Peter, Michael, Mary Ann (Davey), Margaret (de Jacki) and Rose (McLean) R.I.P. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Funeral arrangements later. Enquires to Dempsey Funeral Directors, Kilrea.

DINSMORE, Francea (Magherafelt) - 14th April 2022 - late of 59c Meeting Street, beloved wife of the late Robert and loving mother of Christine and the late Liam Joseph, sister of Philomena Bradley and Anne O’Neill. Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home Garden Street today (Friday) at 5.40pm, arriving Church of St John Milltown at 6.00pm. Liturgy of the Word on Saturday at 11.00am, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughter, grandchildren Natasha, Sean, Liam, and Jo, great grandchild Taylor, sisters and large family circle. Covid restrictions apply.

JOHNSTON, Teresa (Tessa) - 14th April 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 36 Elmwood Terrace, beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Sarah, loving sister of the late Una and Elizabeth, dear aunt of Paula and P.J. Loughran and Ryan. Funeral leaving her niece Paula's home, 30 Gweebarra Park, on Saturday at 10.20am to St. Eugene's Cathedral for funeral service at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McBAIN, Robert John (Robbie) - 14th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital in the tender loving care of his family formerly of 95, Kinsale Park, Caw) loving son of the late Lily and James, much loved brother of Carole and the late Clare, a dear uncle and great-uncle. Service of Thanksgiving will be held at the graveside of Altnagelvin Cemetery on Saturday, 16th April at 10.30am. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to All Saints Clooney Parish Church (cheques made payable Clooney Parish Select Vestry) c/o Mrs Helen Henderson, 5, Manning Way, Brigade, Derry BT47 6GL. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing family circle. One of Life's true Gentlemen.

O’HAGAN, Kathleen - 12th April 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 50 Liscloon Drive, beloved wife of the late Peter, loving mother of Peter, May, Eddie and the late Jim, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother to Shana, Ryan, Aoife, Peter, Keelan and Jodie-Lee, dear mother-in-law to Decky McCloskey and life long friend of Barney. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving 273 Cornshell Fields on Friday at 10.20am to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown for funeral service at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.