Derry Dudes and Comfort Teddies await arrival of Ukranian refugees

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councill this week visited AMH New Horizons Foyle, meeting clients/staff to be updated about their ‘Knit for Ukraine’ project.

Throughout March clients attending AMH Foyle began re-purposing knitted squares used for their 2021 Christmas tree, into hats for children and young people fleeing from the conflict in Ukraine.

Pauline Flanagan, service manager, said after running out of squares they appealed to the community to donate wool to keep them knitting and wool began to arrive from all parts of the North, including knitting groups and individuals all coming on board to knit for the project.

Along with baby hats the Foyle clients have now added Comfort Teddies and Derry Dudes which were gifted to Mayor Warke in preparation for the Derry and Strabane Council’s welcome reception to be hosted at the Guildhall for the Ukraine families arriving.

Glenn Carlin, from the Foyle Advisory Group, stated “It is our wish that a ‘Derry Dude or comfort Teddy would be given to every Ukraine child that arrives in the city.

“Every stitch knitted is with Ukraine in mind, knitting is a very therapeutic mindful activity and is especially beneficial for improved wellbeing especial- ly when knitting for such a worthy heart felt cause such as this.

“This city has had its own adversities and people know only too well the negative impact this war will have on mental health and the long lasting legacy this conflict will leave for many generations to come.

“We hope this gift will bring comfort in some small way to families who arrive to our lovely city.”

Stating the city was renowned for the 'warmth of its welcome,' Mayor Warke said he was delighted to see projects such as this preparing the way for Ukrainian families who, he said, were 'really missing the comfort of home.'

He added: “I am happy to receive this donation of Comfort Teddies from AMH New Horizons Foyle, this is such a heartwarming project created by this talented group.”