Sad passing of Derry priest

Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown, was one o f the parishes in which Fr Cargan ministered
The death as taken place of Fr John Cargan.
From Castlerock in Co Derry, Fr Cargan attended St Columb's College as a boarder before being ordained a priest in 1978.
Serving as a diocesan priest, he ministered to the parishes of Omagh, Our Lady of Lourdes (Steelstown), Faughanvale, Maghera and Kilrea.
Announcing his passing, St Eugene's Cathedral said: “Throughout his long life of service, Fr Cargan was passionate about mission, the power of prayer and the good the Church could do in the world.
“Many people benefitted from his wisdom over the years and we thank him for his distinguished contribution towards the life of the Church here in the Diocese of Derry.”
