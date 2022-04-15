Search

15 Apr 2022

Sad passing of Derry priest

Tributes paid to late Fr John Cargan

Sad passing of Derry priest

Our Lady of Lourdes, Steelstown, was one o f the parishes in which Fr Cargan ministered

Reporter:

staff reporter

15 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

The death as taken place of Fr John Cargan.

From Castlerock in Co Derry, Fr Cargan attended St Columb's College as a boarder before being ordained a priest in 1978.

Serving as a diocesan priest, he ministered to the parishes of Omagh, Our Lady of Lourdes (Steelstown), Faughanvale, Maghera and Kilrea.

Announcing his passing, St Eugene's Cathedral said: “Throughout his long life of service, Fr Cargan was passionate about mission, the power of prayer and the good the Church could do in the world.

“Many people benefitted from his wisdom over the years and we thank him for his distinguished contribution towards the life of the Church here in the Diocese of Derry.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media