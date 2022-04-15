Search

15 Apr 2022

Police investigate sexual assault at County Derry picnic area

A distinctive van is sought as part of the investigation.

Police investigate sexual assault at County Derry picnic area

Largantea Picnic Area where the incident took place.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Police in County Derry are hoping to establish the identity of a van driver after a reported sexual assault at a local picnic area.

The incident took place on Monday March 28 at Largantea Picnic Area, between Coleraine and Limavady.

"Police are appealing for witnesses to a sexual assault at Largantea Picnic area, Windy Hill Road, Coleraine that occurred around 1pm on Monday 28th March 2022," said a spokesperson.

"We would be particularly interested to establish the identity of a driver of a white van with blue livery that includes the words “Tools” and “Plastic” and possibly has a picture of some sort of farm machinery.

"If you have any information please contact 101 and quote 364 01/03/2022. Any assistance is as ever much appreciated." 

Shotgun and paramilitary paraphernalia found in Co Derry raid

A 44-year-old man has been arrested.

