Police investigate sexual assault at County Derry picnic area

Largantea Picnic Area where the incident took place.
Police in County Derry are hoping to establish the identity of a van driver after a reported sexual assault at a local picnic area.
The incident took place on Monday March 28 at Largantea Picnic Area, between Coleraine and Limavady.
"Police are appealing for witnesses to a sexual assault at Largantea Picnic area, Windy Hill Road, Coleraine that occurred around 1pm on Monday 28th March 2022," said a spokesperson.
"We would be particularly interested to establish the identity of a driver of a white van with blue livery that includes the words “Tools” and “Plastic” and possibly has a picture of some sort of farm machinery.
"If you have any information please contact 101 and quote 364 01/03/2022. Any assistance is as ever much appreciated."
