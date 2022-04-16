Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 16th April, 2022

CARGAN, Rev. Fr. John (Sean) (Kilrea and formerly Castlerock) - 14th April 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, Parish Priest of the Parish of Kilrea and Desertoghill, Co.Derry. Son of the late Patrick and Ellen (Castlerock) and loving brother of Anne (Flaherty), Patricia (Culshaw), Maggie (Mullan) and Mary (Cargan-James). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his sisters, brother-in-law Donal, nephews, nieces, his two wee dogs, friends, parishioners, Bishop McKeown and the Priests of the Diocese of Derry. Reception of Fr. Cargan’s remains will take place on Holy Saturday at 10.00am at St. Anne’s Oratory, Garvagh Road, Kilrea. Fr. Cargan will be reposing in St. Anne’s Oratory on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday from 10.00am -10.00pm. Social distancing will be in operation. Removal from St.Anne’s Oratory on Easter Monday morning at 10o’clock to St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Fr. Cargan will be reposing there until 2.00pm Requiem Mass followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. (Mass will be livestreamed on www.livestreamingni.co.uk/mckiernan). Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

GOLIGHER, Leslie - 15th April 2022, beloved husband of the late Violet, 1 Goshaden Cottages, loving father of Jonathan, dear father-in-law of Sinead, much loved grandfather of Connor and Luke, dear brother of Ann and brother-in-law of John. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Saturday from 6.00pm -- 8.00pm. Funeral service in the funeral home on Sunday at 2.00pm. Interment afterwards in Upper Cumber Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MURRAY, David Ashley - 15th April 2022 - (suddenly) at home, Summer Meadows Court, dearly beloved husband of Mary Jo. David will be sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends. House and funeral strictly private. Family only. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors.

O'CONNELL (nee McCormick), Elizabeth (Betty) (Ballerin) - 14th April 2022 - (peacefully) at hospital, beloved wife of the late Hugh and loving mother of Hugh and Edmund. Daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth and sister of Brendan, Mary and the late Shaun and Eamonn. Funeral from her late residence, 85 Ballerin Road, on Easter Sunday at 12.40pm for 1.00pm Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). House private please. Funeral Mass numbers are limited to social distancing within the church. St. Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter-in-law Angeline, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Laurel House c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

STRAIN (nee Kelly), Sarah Veronica (Dottie) - 15th April 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 25 St Brigids Avenue, Derry, beloved wife of the late John R.I.P. Loving mother of Patricia, Carole, and Geraldine, mother-in-law of Mickey, and Lawrence, a much loved grandmother of Aaron, and Kelly, grand-mother-in-law of Karina, and great-grandmother of Henry. Dear sister of Teresa, Joan, Ann, and the late Maureen, Jim, Evelyn, and Rita. R.I.P. Dottie’s funeral will leave from her home on Monday at 8.30am for Requiem Mass at 9.00am in St Patrick’s Church Pennyburn followed by interment in City Cemetery. Saint Padre Pio pray for her. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.