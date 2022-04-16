Derry schoolboy killed by a British soldier to be remembered 40 years after his death

Srephen McConomy - kiled 40 years ago today
A Derry schoolboy killed by a British soldier in the city will be remembered later today on the 40th anniversary of his death.
Stephen McConomy (11) died in hospital three days after a soldier from the Royal Anglian Regiment shot him in the head with a plastic bullet on April 16 1982.
Witnesses claimed he was shot from a distance of just seven feet.
A commemoration event to mark the 40th anniversary of his killing will take place at 2.00pm this afternoon (Saturday) at the spot on Fahan Street where he was killed.
