Derry schoolboy killed by British soldier remembered on 40th anniversary of his death

Several hundred people have attended a commemoration held in Derry today to mark the 40th anniversary of a local schoolboy killed by a British soldier.

Stephen McConomy, 11, was killed by a plastic plastic bullet fired at close range by a member of the Royal Anglican Regiment as he played with friends in Fahan Street on April 16, 1982. He died in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast three days later.

Speaking at today's commemoration at the spot where his older brother was killed, Emmet McConomy said his family's fight for justice would continue and challenged British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to provide 'truth and accountability.'

Emmet said: “Forty years on, we stand here as a family and as a community united in grief and disbelief, that to date no one has been made accountable for Stephen's death.

Stating his family believed the soldier who fired the plastic bullet murdered his brother, Emmet added: “Our commuunity believe he murdered our brother and the RUC investigation into what happened to Stephen was a total dereliction of their duties – there was no attempt, no desire to get to the truth and would not stand up in today's standings of international human rights law.

“But, moreover, it didn't stand up to the standards of the time, they simply didn't care about the death of an 11-year-old.

“In the Stormont House and St Andrew's Agreements, all the parties agreed, both government agreed, to deal with the outstanding legacy issues – they were not perfect but they did give hope to victims that they might find answers and outcomes they wanted.

“The current Secretary of State and other Ministers want to draw a line under our past . 'We are doing you a favour,' they said. 'We are unable to deal with the past' so they tell us. But Brandon Lewis, you do not have the right to tell me, or my family, what is best for us. How dare you attempt to speak for me, for my family and the people of Derry or any of our communities.

“Brandon Lewis, you need to face your responsibilities. Where are you? Where have you been? Mr Secretary of State – come out and deal with all victims from all backgrounds, we do not need or want your protection or favours. We want justice, accountability, truth and full access to the legal system if we so wish. Our family, and our brother, deserves nothing less. All victims and their families deserve justice, accountability and truth.”