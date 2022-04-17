Search

17 Apr 2022

Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 17th April, 2022

Derry Now

17 Apr 2022 7:33 AM

CLIFFORD, Alison - 10th April 2022 - (suddenly) at her home, 19 Barry Street, loving mother of Joseph, Katherine and Rebecca, beloved daughter of Columba and Catherine, dear sister of the late Mark. Funeral arrangements later from Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Alison can do so at Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home on Monday, 18th April from 2.00pm to 4.00pm.

 

McCLELLAND, James Raymond (Red) - 15th April 2022 - at Altnagelvin Hospital beloved partner of Betty McCauley, stepfather of Rosemary, William, Jacqueline, Danella, Janette, Andrew and Karla. A much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral from his home 250 Carnhill on Monday at 9.20am to St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and everyone that knew him. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock, pray for him

 

McMICHAEL, Samuel Marcus (Markie) - 5 Keady Way, Limavady, much loved husband of the late Lena, loving father of Denise, Penelope and Deborah, dear father in law of Oswald and Ivor, devoted grandfather of Lee and Shannon, also a dear brother. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable Parkinsons NI or Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Est, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Funeral leaving his late home on Monday at 1.30pm for service in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

 

RYAN, Sammi - 15th April 2022 - (suddenly) at her home, beloved daughter of Jacqueline and the late Gerry, loving sister of Keleigh, Gerrard, Chelsea, Ché and the late Charlene, darling granddaughter of Ann and Sammy Moore and the late Malachy and Mary Ryan, dear and loving aunt to Faye and niece to all her aunts and uncles. Funeral leaving the family home, 12 Cromore Gardens, on Monday, 18th April at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

News

