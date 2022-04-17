UDA-linked County Derry man bailed after investigating officer fails to appear in court

A Coleraine man found in possession of a fully loaded, sawn-off shotgun has been granted bail after police faile to pay overtime for an investigating officer to appear in court.

David Morrell, from the Ballysally estate in Coleraine, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Saturday morning charged with possessing a firearm with intent.

The 44-year-old was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances and a police officer in court did oppose the granting of bail.

When police searching Morrell's home told him what they were seeking, the defendant 'made them aware' that there was a firearm in the kitchen, in a holdall, under some cushions.

The item seized by police was described in court as a 'fully loaded, breach-loading weapon' that had been adapted to carry five rather than three cartridges, and it was 'ready for use'.

Loyalist paramilitary flags bearing the insignia of the UDA and UFF were also located in the defendant's property, and the weapon will be forensically tested to see if it can be linked with any paramilitary-style attacks.

At interview, the defendant told police he found the weapon in a bag on his way home from work the previous day and had panicked when he saw the bag's contents.

A police officer told the court the gun is 'linked to North Antrim UDA' and suggested there could be 'reprisals' against Morrell following its seizure.

Defence for Morrell conceded he had previously been arrested on suspicion of UDA membership, but 'released unconditionally'.

They said none of the defendant's fingerprints or DNA will be found on the weapon, only on the bag that contained it, and that 'anybody who knows anything about firearms' would not have a loaded weapon in their house.

District Judge King said the nature of the weapon caused him concern, and asked the officer to comment on the defendant's alleged links with the UDA.

However, Judge King was left 'astonished' as the officer conceded he had not been involved in the investigation and was unable to do so.

He said the police would 'not pay overtime' for a leading officer to come to court, and on hearing this, Judge King opted to grant bail to Morrell.

Releasing him on his own bail of £750, with a surety of £750, the judge ordered Morrell to reside at an address in the Ballycastle area of County Antrim, subject to a curfew, electronic tag and reporting to police.

The choice of bail address has caused Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Pádraig McShane some concern.

“The failure by the police to send one single investigating officer to evidence this find to court points to more sinister elements or intelligence handlers taking over proceedings,” he told Derry Now.

“The court bailing this individual to Ballycastle and allowing his whereabouts to be reported in press statements appears sinister in the extreme.

“The local community are absolutely perplexed at the decision of the court. There is a palpable anger in the town.

“Many in the nationalist/republican community locally believe the UDA in North Antrim enjoy a cosy relationship with the PSNI,” he added.

Morrell was directed to appear again via video link at Coleraine Magistrates Court on April 25.