Easter commemoration takes place in Derry

Fiachra McGuinness carrying a photograph of his late father, Martin, during today's Easter commemoration,
The first Easter commemoration in three years took place in Derry this afternoon.
Up to 2,000 people marched from the bottom of Westland Street in the Bogside to the republican plot in the City Cemetery where they were addressed by Sinn Fein Donegal TD Pearse Doherty.
Earlier, commemorations were held at republican monuments in the Creggan, Lecky Road, Shantallow and Top of the Hill (Waterside) areas of the city.
Commemorations had not taken place since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.