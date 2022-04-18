Derry Death Notices - Monday, 18th April, 2022

ARMSTRONG, Anne Dorothy - November 2021 - late of 6 St Francis Terrace, Derry. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Anne in St Mary's Church, Creggan at 9.00am today (Monday, 18th April). Interment will follow later in Ballyoan Cemetery, Derry at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

DOHERTY, Catherine - 15th April 2022 - (suddenly) at home, loving mother of Rebecca, Sean and James, beloved daughter of the late Tony and Kathleen, dear sister of Tony, Martin, Bernard, Anthony, John and the late Margaret and infants Mary and Clare. Much Loved grandmother of Gracen and Brooklyn. Funeral from her home 11 O'Riada Court on Tuesday, 19th April, at 9.30am to Saint Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

THOMPSON, Trevor - 17th April 2022 - beloved husband of Jacqueline, 135 Glenhead Road, Limavady, loving father of Paul, Colin and Trevor, father-in-law of Tracey and devoted grandfather of Adam and Hannah. House private please. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Monday evening from 7.00 - 9.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Limavady on Tuesday at 2.30pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Limavady Parish webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

WILLIS (nee Sparks), Ann - 16th April 2022, - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of 10 Elmgrove, formerly of Sugar House Lane), beloved wife of Henry, loving mother of Michael, Margaret, Barbara, Harry, John-Paul, Ernie and Martin, devoted granny to her 19 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, daughter of the late Kathleen Sparks, her dear guardians, the late Peggy and Johnny Tierney, dear and loving sister of the late Charlie and Anthony, and mother-in-law to Pauline, Ciaran, Martin, Meta, Jenni, Dolores and Laura. Funeral leaving her daughter’s home, 64 Altcar Park at 11.30am on Wednesday, 20th April to St. Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 12.00noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her. St. Martin and St. Joseph pray for her.

YOUNG, Paul - 16th April 2022 - devoted father of Freya, Charlie and Lucas, beloved son of Richard and Christina, loving brother of Mark, Christina and Kerri and a much loved uncle. Funeral from his home, 84 Drumleck Drive on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

