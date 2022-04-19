Derry Death Notices- Tuesday, 19th April, 2022

ARMSTRONG, Jim - 17th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Kathleen R.I.P. Loving father of Jacqueline, Jim, Marie, Pauline, Michael, and the late Margaret R.I.P. a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Dear brother of the late Catherine R.I.P. Jim’s funeral will leave from his home, The Rookery, 16 Racecourse Road, Derry on Wednesday at 1.00pm for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm in St Patrick’s Church Pennyburn followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children 274 Grosvenor Rd, Belfast BT12 6BA. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

BOYLE, Desmond (Dessie) - 17th April 2022 - beloved husband of Agnes, 5 Mansefield Grove, Derry, loving father of Oran, Darinagh, Emmet, Keelin and Breeda, much loved grandfather of Ethan, Rían, Lara, Merryn, Cillian and Raphe, father-in-law of Grace, Diarmuid and Oonagh, dear brother of the late Larry, Patricia, Kevin and Brian. Funeral from his home on Wednesday morning for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. No flowers please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for him.

DOHERTY, James (Jim) - 18th April 2022 - beloved husband of the late Rose, dear brother of Mary, Paddy and the late Mickey, Hugh, Eileen, Annie and Eddie and a much loved uncle. Funeral from his home, 9 Arden Place, on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columb’s Church, Chapel Road. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only. Donations if wished to NI Chest Heart & Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DOHERTY, John James (Jackie) - 17th April 2022 - beloved son of the late Hugh and Sarah, loving brother of Stella and the late Brian, brother in-law of Patricia and Hardy and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. Deeply regretted by all his extended family circle. Funeral from his sister-in-law’s home, 18 Templeard on Tuesday at 10.20am for 11o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live via the Church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

FRIEL (nee McCafferty), Muireanna - 18th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Beech Hill Care Nursing Home, Fahan, Co. Donegal, formerly of 8 Beechwood Street. Beloved wife of Maurice. Loving mother of Linda, Emma and Peter. Cherished grandmother to all of her grandchildren. Eldest daughter of the late Lily and Hugh McCafferty. A much loved sister of Nell, Paddy, Carmel and the late Nuala and Hugh. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Muireanna's remains are now reposing at her sister Carmel's residence, 43 Belmont Crescent. Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, 20th April at 10.50am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower. Cremation will take place afterwards at 3.30pm in Lakeland's Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Muireanna's funeral Requiem Mass can be streamed live via the link: http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3a Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Our Lady Of Perpetual Succour intercede for her.

GALLAGHER (nee McCready), Ann - 17th April 2022 - (peacefully) at her home, 100 Drumleck Drive, beloved wife of Seamus, loving mother of Jacqueline, Margaret, Neil, Sinead, Seamus, Ann-Marie, Thomas, Patrick and Sophie and a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, 20th April at 10.30am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Northern Ireland Pancreatic Cancer, 384 Belmont Road, Belfast, BT4 2NF. Family time from 9.00pm to 11.00am. St. Benedict intercede for her. St. Joseph pray for her.

MACKEY (nee O'Connor), Bernadette - 18th April 2022 - (suddenly) at her home, 2 Hyacinth Avenue, Ballykelly. Beloved wife of James, loving mother of Sean, Kathleen (McGee), Caroline (McFeely), Seamus, and the late Ann-Marie R.I.P. and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Bridget, Susan, Elizabeth, and the late Jimmy, Ellen, Martha, Patrick, Robert (Bobby), Margaret, and Mary R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road, Derry. BT48 8JE. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

MAWHINNEY, Declan - 18th April 2022 - (suddenly but peacefully) at Antrim Area hospital, late of 24 Mullaghboy Crescent, Bellaghy, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Anne, much loved father of Christina, Vincent, Adian, Jolenne, Natasha, Niall and Fergal. Loving son of Mary and the late Barney and dear brother of Kevin, Brenda (Donnelly), Michelle (Mc Laverty), Brian, Jacinta (Mc Ferran) and Martha (Kane). Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

McLAUGHLIN, Michael - 7th March 2022 - (suddenly) at his home in Camden, London, (formerly of Lone Moor Road), dear father of Michael, beloved son of the late Edward and Margaret, a dear a loving brother to John, James, Kathleen, Edward, Tom, Marie and the late Pat and Lily. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and his many friends. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 5.30pm today (Tuesday) to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10.00am on Wednesday. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to British Heart Foundation NI, 2nd Floor, 14 Cromac Place, Belfast, BT7 2JB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Michael can do so at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, 31 William Street from 3.30pm today (Tuesday).

WILLIS (nee Sparks), Ann - 16th April 2022 - (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, (late of 10 Elmgrove, formerly of Sugar House Lane), beloved wife of Henry, loving mother of Michael, Margaret, Barbara, Harry, John-Paul, Ernie and Martin, devoted granny to her 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, daughter of the late Kathleen Sparks, her dear guardians, the late Peggy and Johnny Tierney, dear and loving sister of the late Charlie and Anthony, and mother-in-law to Pauline, Ciaran, Martin, Meta, Jenni, Dolores and Laura. Funeral leaving her daughter’s home, 64 Altcar Park at 11.30am on Wednesday, 20th April to St. Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 12.00noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time from 10.00pm to 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her. St. Martin and St. Joseph pray for her.