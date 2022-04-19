Two more arrests made in connection with disruptions in Derry yesterday

The latest arrests bring the total to eight individuals in police custody following yesterday's disruptions
Two more arrests have been made by police in Derry as part of the ongoing investigation following a parade in the city yesterday (Monday April 18).
A 45-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were arrested under the Terrorism Act overnight and earlier today (April 19) respectively and they remain in custody.
The arrests bring the total to eight persons in police custody.
Six other men, also arrested under the Terrorism Act yesterday, remain in custody at this time.
A number of searches were also carried out at addresses in Creggan this afternoon.
A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and resisting police has been charged to appear at The Magistrates Court on May 11.
As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
