Plans to extend Brunswick Movie Bowl to include indoor mini-golf have been submitted

Plans to extend Derry entertainment complex, Brunswick Movie Bowl, with the inclusion of an indoor mini-golf facility, have been submitted to Derry and Strabane District Council.

The planning application reads: “The proposed extension to the Brunswick Moviebowl will tie in and match with the existing structure.

“For example painted render and bricks to match with existing, rainwater goods to also match with existing, windows and doors to match existing, zinc and trocal roof to match existing.

"All materials proposed are of a high standard and will complement the existing industrial/retail area.”

Fortuna Enterprises Ltd, which owns the Moviebowl complex in the Pennyburn Industrial Estate, submitted the plans to extend the current site in February 2022.

The current building is already home to a seven-screen cinema, 10-pin bowling, Martha's restaurant, child's play centre with multiple pool tables and amusements.

It is also understood that Fortuna purchased the old Arntz factory site in 2020 which lies adjacent to the current building. The proposed extension is set to incorporate part of the old site.

The plans are set to be brought in front of the Council's Planning Committee in the next few months.